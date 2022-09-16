Enigma (ENG) Price Reaches $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $154,025.81 and approximately $107,040.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

