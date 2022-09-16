Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

