Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.51

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.51 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 31052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Envista Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $645.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Envista by 11.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 69.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,050,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,488,000 after purchasing an additional 430,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth about $665,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading

