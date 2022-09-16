Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives $81.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.40.

EVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

In related news, CEO John K. Keppler purchased 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John K. Keppler purchased 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,322 shares of company stock worth $1,753,244. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Enviva by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Enviva by 0.4% during the second quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,999,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,602,118,000 after acquiring an additional 98,042 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth about $691,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Enviva by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Enviva will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

