EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

EOG stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.38. The company had a trading volume of 178,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.