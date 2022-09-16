EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $510.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $476.13.

EPAM stock opened at $413.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.67.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

