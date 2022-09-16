Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Short Interest Up 95.9% in August

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the August 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ EPHY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,971. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 351.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

