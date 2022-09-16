Epiq Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Atlas worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATCO. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Atlas by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Atlas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,974,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 40,130 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 145,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Atlas by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Atlas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 697,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.09.

Atlas Price Performance

NYSE ATCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 4,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

See Also

