Epiq Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.54. 31,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,108. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

