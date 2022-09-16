Epiq Partners LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Epiq Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,096,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. 400,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,794,746. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $54.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08.

