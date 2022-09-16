Epwin Group’s (EPWN) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

Epwin Group Price Performance

Shares of EPWN stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.88) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Epwin Group has a 1-year low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 119.17 ($1.44). The firm has a market cap of £105.79 million and a P/E ratio of 811.11.

Epwin Group Cuts Dividend

Epwin Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

(Get Rating)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.