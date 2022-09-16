Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 232.6% in August

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 232.6% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $13.22. 263,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

