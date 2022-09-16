EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Down 74.5% in August

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($176.53) to €167.00 ($170.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($198.98) to €185.00 ($188.78) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

ESLOY stock traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $74.25. 57,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

