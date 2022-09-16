Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.39-$7.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.27 billion-$18.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.97 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $244.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

