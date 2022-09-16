Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $165.93

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.93 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.69). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.75), with a volume of 22,456 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Eurocell Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm has a market cap of £159.71 million and a P/E ratio of 709.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 193.38.

Eurocell Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Eurocell

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Eurocell’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other Eurocell news, insider Derek Mapp acquired 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £171,990 ($207,817.79).

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

