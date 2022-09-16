European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC) Short Interest Update

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Biotech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in European Biotech Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) by 136.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,896 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

European Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

EBAC remained flat at $9.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. European Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

European Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.