Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.46 million. Everbridge also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.54.

Everbridge Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.87. 17,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,887. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $164.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

