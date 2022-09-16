Evercore ISI Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $350.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.96.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $309.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.38. Adobe has a 12-month low of $305.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

