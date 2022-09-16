Evercore ISI Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $21.64 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

