Evercore ISI Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.
EPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.06.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $21.64 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
