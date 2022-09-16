EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Up 52.3% in August

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the August 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

EVgo Stock Performance

EVGOW opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01. EVgo has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $8.33.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVgo stock. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

