EvidenZ Price Down 18.4% This Week (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $437.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 162.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,513.62 or 0.22939696 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00104206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00841686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma and its Facebook page is accessible here. EvidenZ’s official website is www.evidenz.io.

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date.”

