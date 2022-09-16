Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Shares Up 7.2%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 28.38 and last traded at 28.12. 41,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 745,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 31.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

