Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.22–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Express Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 21,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.86. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Express had a negative return on equity of 440.33% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Express will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Express

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Express by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 307,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,071,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 423,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 446,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 416,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Express by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 76,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.