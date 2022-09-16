Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Extendicare Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:EXE traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.05. 15,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,380. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$6.51 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.24. The company has a market cap of C$625.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.37.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.