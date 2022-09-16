Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating) rose 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 105,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 128,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that covers 10,392 hectares located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

