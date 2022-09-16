Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Acquires $101,536.00 in Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) Director David P. Vernon purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.72 per share, with a total value of $101,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

FMAO stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. 80,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,765. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

