Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Sarah N. Nielsen Buys 500 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $23,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $71,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.23 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 379.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

