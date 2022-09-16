FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.04.

FedEx Trading Down 23.2 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $47.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.36. 570,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,061.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $767,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

