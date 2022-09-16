FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.04.

FedEx Trading Down 23.2 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $47.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.36. 570,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,061.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $767,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.