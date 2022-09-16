FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75 or greater for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.5-$24.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.87 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.44 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.57.

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FDX opened at $204.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FedEx by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 96.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

