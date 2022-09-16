Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Update

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDBC opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $232.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $59.65.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

