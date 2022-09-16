Financial Review: Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) and Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Markforged has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Media 100 has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Markforged and Media 100’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged $91.22 million 4.75 $3.86 million $0.20 11.50 Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Markforged has higher revenue and earnings than Media 100.

This table compares Markforged and Media 100’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged 36.68% -25.50% -18.61% Media 100 N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. 44.1% of Markforged shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Media 100 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Markforged and Media 100, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 3 0 2.75 Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A

Markforged currently has a consensus price target of $4.18, indicating a potential upside of 81.52%.

Summary

Markforged beats Media 100 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markforged

(Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Media 100

(Get Rating)

Media 100, Inc. engages in the manufacture of video editing software and non-linear editing systems designed for professional cutting and editing. The company was founded by Alfred A. Molinari, Jr. in December 1973 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

