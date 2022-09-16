FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) Shares Up 0.1%

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Get FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.