Firdaos (FDO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $194,977.50

Firdaos (FDO) traded up 38.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Firdaos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Firdaos has traded 303.7% higher against the US dollar. Firdaos has a total market cap of $194,977.50 and $69,407.00 worth of Firdaos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 532.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.10 or 0.19120287 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00836911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020953 BTC.

Firdaos Profile

Firdaos launched on December 21st, 2020. Firdaos’ total supply is 1,920,036 coins and its circulating supply is 1,589,249 coins. The official website for Firdaos is firdaos.com. Firdaos’ official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Firdaos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Firdaos aims to disrupt the traditional real estate ecosystem through blockchain technology and DeFi, which allows converting real estate assets into flash liquidity pools crowdfunded by a decentralized community of cryptocurrency investors from around the world.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firdaos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firdaos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firdaos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

