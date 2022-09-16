FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Trading Down 2%

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.07 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15). 475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £22.18 million and a PE ratio of -6.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63.

In other news, insider Jon Kempster acquired 67,750 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £7,452.50 ($9,004.95). Also, insider John Conoley bought 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($10,633.16).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

