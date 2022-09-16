First Citizens Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up 3.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 67,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 42,650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IYJ traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,548 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

