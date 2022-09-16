First Citizens Financial Corp Has $224,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.67. 26,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

