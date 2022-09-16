First Citizens Financial Corp Has $627,000 Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. 3,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,099. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $49.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11.

