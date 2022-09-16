First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 1,138 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS USMV traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.78. 2,058,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.42.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.