First Citizens Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 749,443 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.