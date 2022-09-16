First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.1% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.61 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

