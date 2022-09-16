First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $124.98 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.69. The company has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

