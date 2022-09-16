First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Update

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BICK traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,449. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust BICK Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust BICK Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

