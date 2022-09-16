First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QABA. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 134.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

