First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Down 67.7% in August

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 125,786 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,981,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,347,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

FTXR stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,150. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $36.18.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.