First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Down 87.9% in August

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the August 15th total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FCT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 69,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 168,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,875 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 238,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 256,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 96,136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

