First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Down 87.9% in August

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the August 15th total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:FCT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 69,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $13.07.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.