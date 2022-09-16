Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five9’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Five9 Trading Down 0.9 %

Five9 stock opened at $85.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9 has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -72.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,239.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,239.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,927 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,918 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Five9 by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

