FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of FLT opened at $201.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.77. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.