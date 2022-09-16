Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Fluent Price Performance
Fluent stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.49. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Insider Transactions at Fluent
In other Fluent news, insider Matthew Conlin acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,869. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
