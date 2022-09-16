Flux (FLX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $678,005.55

Flux (FLX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. Flux has a total market capitalization of $678,005.55 and $382,047.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00286665 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00115729 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00072767 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002750 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. The official website for Flux is datamine.network. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. FLX is the Ungovernance token for RAI: A non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

