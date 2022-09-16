Folgory Coin (FLG) 1-Day Volume Hits $14,872.00

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $14,872.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 215.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,984.88 or 0.25347581 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 589.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00104045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00842172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.